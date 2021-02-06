Army Cpl. Gnangni Kablan, a native of Youngstown, Ohio, assigned to B Troop, 1st Squadron (Airborne), 40th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, carries a box of ammunition at Grezelka Range on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 2, 2021. The Soldiers practiced identifying and engaging targets at varying distances to solidify their proficiency and maintain readiness across the 1-40th Cav. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 20:29
|Photo ID:
|6676000
|VIRIN:
|210602-F-LX370-0014
|Resolution:
|6000x6000
|Size:
|10.81 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ‘Denali’ paratroopers conduct machine gun qualification [Image 14 of 14], by Justin Connaher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
