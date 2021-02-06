‘Denali’ paratroopers conduct machine gun qualification

SPC Hector Carillo, a native of Los Angeles, and Army Staff Sgt. Robert McCarthy, a native of Harrisonburg, Va., watch as U.S. paratroopers assigned to B Troop, 1st Squadron (Airborne), 40th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, qualify on an M2HB machine gun at Grezelka Range on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 2, 2021. The Soldiers practiced identifying and engaging targets at varying distances to solidify their proficiency and maintain readiness across the 1-40th Cav. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher)

