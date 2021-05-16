MacDill Air Force Base participates in Mobility Guardian exercise

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David McLoney 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft takes off at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 16, 2021, during Mobility Guardian. Mobility Guardian is an exercise that included 13 days of intense operations with complex threats to ready forces for any mission in contested, degraded and operationally-limited environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David D. McLoney)

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    MacDill Air Force Base
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    MG21
    mobility guardian 2021

