A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft takes off at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 16, 2021, during Mobility Guardian. Mobility Guardian is an exercise that includes robust integration of 18 mobility aircraft with fighters, bombers, special operations forces and field artillery to conduct all-domain operations against a highly-capable adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David D. McLoney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 16:43 Photo ID: 6675705 VIRIN: 210516-F-GI539-1074 Resolution: 4805x3198 Size: 2.5 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill Air Force Base participates in Mobility Guardian exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.