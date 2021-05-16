A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft takes off at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 16, 2021, during Mobility Guardian. Mobility Guardian is an exercise that includes robust integration of 18 mobility aircraft with fighters, bombers, special operations forces and field artillery to conduct all-domain operations against a highly-capable adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David D. McLoney)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 16:43
|Photo ID:
|6675705
|VIRIN:
|210516-F-GI539-1074
|Resolution:
|4805x3198
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill Air Force Base participates in Mobility Guardian exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
