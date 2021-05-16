MacDill Air Force Base participates in Mobility Guardian exercise

A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft prepares to take off from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 16, 2021, during Mobility Guardian. Mobility Guardian is an exercise that contained more than 1,800 Total Force personnel from AMC, ACC, AFSOC, AFGSC, AFRC and the Air and Army National Guard, which teamed up to train like we fight – as an integrated, Joint Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David D. McLoney)

