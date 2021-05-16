Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Air Force Base participates in Mobility Guardian exercise

    MacDill Air Force Base participates in Mobility Guardian exercise

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David McLoney 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft prepares to take off from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 16, 2021, during Mobility Guardian. Mobility Guardian is an exercise that contained more than 1,800 Total Force personnel from AMC, ACC, AFSOC, AFGSC, AFRC and the Air and Army National Guard, which teamed up to train like we fight – as an integrated, Joint Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David D. McLoney)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021
    TAMPA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill Air Force Base participates in Mobility Guardian exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    MacDill Air Force Base
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    MG21
    mobility guardian 2021

