Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Community leaders visit Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield [Image 3 of 4]

    Community leaders visit Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Christopher Fletcher 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Nikky Otero, 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gives a pre-flight briefing to local community leaders prior to flying to Hunter Army Airfield from Fort Stewart, May 26. Col. Bryan Logan, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, invited community leaders to visit the installation to gain a better understanding of the Army mission and how the communities can better partner with the Army and support Army Families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 09:32
    Photo ID: 6674826
    VIRIN: 210526-O-FV718-633
    Resolution: 1440x1078
    Size: 275.02 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community leaders visit Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Community leaders visit Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Community leaders visit Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Community leaders visit Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Community leaders visit Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Community leaders visit Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT