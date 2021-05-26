Sgt. Nikky Otero, 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gives a pre-flight briefing to local community leaders prior to flying to Hunter Army Airfield from Fort Stewart, May 26. Col. Bryan Logan, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, invited community leaders to visit the installation to gain a better understanding of the Army mission and how the communities can better partner with the Army and support Army Families.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 09:32
|Photo ID:
|6674826
|VIRIN:
|210526-O-FV718-633
|Resolution:
|1440x1078
|Size:
|275.02 KB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Community leaders visit Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Community leaders visit Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
LEAVE A COMMENT