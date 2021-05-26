Community leaders visit Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

Sgt. Nikky Otero, 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gives a pre-flight briefing to local community leaders prior to flying to Hunter Army Airfield from Fort Stewart, May 26. Col. Bryan Logan, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, invited community leaders to visit the installation to gain a better understanding of the Army mission and how the communities can better partner with the Army and support Army Families.

