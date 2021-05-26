Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, Col. Bryan Logan and City of Hinesville mayor, Allen Brown, shake hands after signing an Intergovernmental Support Agreement between the installation and the City of Hinesville for water tower maintenance, May 26 on Hunter Army Airfield. Intergovernmental support agreements allow the installation and partners to realize cost savings while providing a needed service. Benefiting both partners, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield have worked on establishing these partnerships since the program began in 2013.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 09:32 Photo ID: 6674839 VIRIN: 210526-O-FV718-096 Resolution: 960x960 Size: 106.98 KB Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Community leaders visit Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.