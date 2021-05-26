Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community leaders visit Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield [Image 4 of 4]

    Community leaders visit Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Christopher Fletcher 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, Col. Bryan Logan and City of Hinesville mayor, Allen Brown, shake hands after signing an Intergovernmental Support Agreement between the installation and the City of Hinesville for water tower maintenance, May 26 on Hunter Army Airfield. Intergovernmental support agreements allow the installation and partners to realize cost savings while providing a needed service. Benefiting both partners, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield have worked on establishing these partnerships since the program began in 2013.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 09:32
    Photo ID: 6674839
    VIRIN: 210526-O-FV718-096
    Resolution: 960x960
    Size: 106.98 KB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community leaders visit Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Arifield

