Community leaders visit Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Community leaders pose for a group photo with Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield leadership, May 26 on Fort Stewart prior to spending the day touring the installation. Col. Bryan Logan, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, invited over a dozen Mayors, City Managers and school administrators to visit Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield to gain a better understanding of the Army mission and how the communities can better partner with the Army and support Army Families. (Photo by Chris Rich)

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

