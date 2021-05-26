Community leaders visit Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

Community leaders pose for a group photo with Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield leadership, May 26 on Fort Stewart prior to spending the day touring the installation. Col. Bryan Logan, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, invited over a dozen Mayors, City Managers and school administrators to visit Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield to gain a better understanding of the Army mission and how the communities can better partner with the Army and support Army Families. (Photo by Chris Rich)

