Community leaders visit Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

Coastal Georgia community leaders visit a CH-47 Chinook static display on Hunter Army Airfield as part of Community Leaders Day, May 26. Over a dozen mayors, city managers and school administrators were invited to visit Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield to gain a better understanding of the Army mission and how the communities can better partner with the Army and support Army Families.

