Norwich, Conn. Memorial Day Parade

210531-N-ME396-1623 NORWICH, Conn. (May 31, 2021) World War II veteran Paul Boyer walks with his granddaughter Michelle and veterans of other American Wars following a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of Memorial Day at Chelsea Parade Grounds. Service members and veterans participated in festivities and paid tribute to those service members who never made it home. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

