    Norwich, Conn. Memorial Day Parade [Image 6 of 7]

    Norwich, Conn. Memorial Day Parade

    NORWICH, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Lotz 

    Subase New London

    210531-N-ME396-1623 NORWICH, Conn. (May 31, 2021) World War II veteran Paul Boyer walks with his granddaughter Michelle and veterans of other American Wars following a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of Memorial Day at Chelsea Parade Grounds. Service members and veterans participated in festivities and paid tribute to those service members who never made it home. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 09:32
    Photo ID: 6674792
    VIRIN: 210531-N-ME396-1623
    Resolution: 2955x1966
    Size: 861.94 KB
    Location: NORWICH, CT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norwich, Conn. Memorial Day Parade [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    memorial day
    parade
    subase new london
    norwich ct

