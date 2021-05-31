Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norwich, Conn. Memorial Day Parade [Image 4 of 7]

    Norwich, Conn. Memorial Day Parade

    NORWICH, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Lotz 

    Subase New London

    210531-N-ME396-1566 NORWICH, Conn. (May 31, 2021) Veterans from World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War line up with wreathes to lay at monuments to America’s fallen troops following the annual Norwich Memorial Day Parade and a wreath-laying ceremony. The patriotic events featured social clubs and civilian services marching alongside service members and veterans from St. Patrick’s Cathedral down Broadway to Chelsea Parade Grounds. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

    memorial day
    parade
    subase new london
    norwich ct

