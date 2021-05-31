Norwich, Conn. Memorial Day Parade

210531-N-ME396-1598 NORWICH, Conn. (May 31, 2021) Korean War U.S. Army veteran Tom La Freniere salutes a wreath he just laid at a monument at Chelsea Parade Grounds erected in honor of those who gave their lives in the Korean War for Memorial Day. The wreath-laying was immediately preceded by Norwich’s annual Memorial Day Parade and a wreath-laying ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

