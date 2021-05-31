210531-N-ME396-1598 NORWICH, Conn. (May 31, 2021) Korean War U.S. Army veteran Tom La Freniere salutes a wreath he just laid at a monument at Chelsea Parade Grounds erected in honor of those who gave their lives in the Korean War for Memorial Day. The wreath-laying was immediately preceded by Norwich’s annual Memorial Day Parade and a wreath-laying ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 09:32
|Photo ID:
|6674791
|VIRIN:
|210531-N-ME396-1598
|Resolution:
|3000x2142
|Size:
|865.35 KB
|Location:
|NORWICH, CT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Norwich, Conn. Memorial Day Parade [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
