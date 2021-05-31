Norwich, Conn. Memorial Day Parade

210531-N-ME396-1646 NORWICH, Conn. (May 31, 2021) United States military veterans salute as “Taps” is played at the conclusion of a wreath-laying ceremony held following Norwich’s annual Memorial Day Parade. The event featured emergency responders as well as service members and veterans along with local civic and social clubs as the community came together to honor America’s fallen troops. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

Date Taken: 05.31.2021
Location: NORWICH, CT, US