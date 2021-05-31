Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Norwich, Conn. Memorial Day Parade [Image 7 of 7]

    Norwich, Conn. Memorial Day Parade

    NORWICH, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Lotz 

    Subase New London

    210531-N-ME396-1646 NORWICH, Conn. (May 31, 2021) United States military veterans salute as “Taps” is played at the conclusion of a wreath-laying ceremony held following Norwich’s annual Memorial Day Parade. The event featured emergency responders as well as service members and veterans along with local civic and social clubs as the community came together to honor America’s fallen troops. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 09:32
    Photo ID: 6674793
    VIRIN: 210531-N-ME396-1646
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: NORWICH, CT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norwich, Conn. Memorial Day Parade [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Norwich, Conn. Memorial Day Parade
    Norwich, Conn. Memorial Day Parade
    Norwich, Conn. Memorial Day Parade
    Norwich, Conn. Memorial Day Parade
    Norwich, Conn. Memorial Day Parade
    Norwich, Conn. Memorial Day Parade
    Norwich, Conn. Memorial Day Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    memorial day
    parade
    subase new london
    norwich ct

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT