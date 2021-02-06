Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Portuguese F-16's supporting the B-52 [Image 3 of 4]

    Portuguese F-16's supporting the B-52

    MORóN AIR BASEN, SPAIN

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conducted Bomber Task Force operations throughout Portugal with F-16 Fighting Falcons, June 2, 2021. Presence is the most visible symbol of assurance and commitment to allies and provides deterrence against potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)

