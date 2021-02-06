Portuguese F-16's supporting the B-52

A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conducted Bomber Task Force operations throughout Portugal with F-16 Fighting Falcons, June 2, 2021. Presence is the most visible symbol of assurance and commitment to allies and provides deterrence against potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)

Date Taken: 06.02.2021
Location: MORóN AIR BASEN, ES