A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conducted Bomber Task Force operations throughout Portugal with F-16 Fighting Falcons, June 2, 2021. Presence is the most visible symbol of assurance and commitment to allies and provides deterrence against potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 04:24
|Photo ID:
|6674477
|VIRIN:
|210527-F-ZW188-0167
|Resolution:
|5279x3467
|Size:
|13.58 MB
|Location:
|MORóN AIR BASEN, ES
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Portuguese F-16's supporting the B-52 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
