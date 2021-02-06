Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Portuguese F-16's supporting the B-52 [Image 4 of 4]

    Portuguese F-16's supporting the B-52

    MORóN AIR BASEN, SPAIN

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conducted Bomber Task Force operations throughout Portugal with F-16 Fighting Falcons, June 2, 2021. Forward locations in Europe enhance collective defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 04:25
    Photo ID: 6674478
    VIRIN: 210527-F-ZW188-0129
    Resolution: 5038x3352
    Size: 20.37 MB
    Location: MORóN AIR BASEN, ES
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portuguese F-16's supporting the B-52 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Lt. Tumminelli performs pre flight checks
    Portuguese F-16 supporting the B-52
    Portuguese F-16's supporting the B-52
    Portuguese F-16's supporting the B-52

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT