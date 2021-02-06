A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conducted Bomber Task Force operations throughout Portugal with F-16 Fighting Falcons, June 2, 2021. Forward locations in Europe enhance collective defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 04:25
|Photo ID:
|6674478
|VIRIN:
|210527-F-ZW188-0129
|Resolution:
|5038x3352
|Size:
|20.37 MB
|Location:
|MORóN AIR BASEN, ES
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Portuguese F-16's supporting the B-52 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
