U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Tumminelli, an Electronics Warfare Officer, performs pre-flight checks prior to taking off to support a Bomber Task Force mission over Portugal, June 2, 2021. The U.S. Air Force is engaged, postured, and ready with credible force to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 04:24
|Photo ID:
|6674475
|VIRIN:
|210527-F-ZW188-0043
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.6 MB
|Location:
|MORóN AIR BASEN, ES
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st Lt. Tumminelli performs pre flight checks [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
