Portuguese F-16 supporting the B-52

A Portuguese F-16 Fighting Falcon flies alongside a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, during a Bomber Task Force mission, June 2, 2021. The U.S. Air Force’s ability to quickly respond and assure allies and partners rests upon the fact that forces are in Europe, forward and ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)

Date Taken: 06.02.2021
Location: MORÓN AIR BASE, ES