Starting from Scratch

Soldiers from the 561st Regional Support Group (RSG) out of Omaha, NE, complete the construction of a general purpose tent, at a training site on Ft. Hunter Liggett, CA, May 29, 2021. The 561st RSG conducts annual training to keep abreast of Army and industry standards in logistics, personnel management and communications.
|05.28.2021
|06.02.2021 23:00
|6674239
|210529-A-BM388-0005
|5844x2837
|1.57 MB
|JOLON, CA, US
|OMAHA, NE, US
|1
|0
