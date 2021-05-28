Soldiers from the 561st Regional Support Group (RSG) out of Omaha, NE, complete the construction of a general purpose tent, at a training site on Ft. Hunter Liggett, CA, May 29, 2021. The 561st RSG conducts annual training to keep abreast of Army and industry standards in logistics, personnel management and communications.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 23:00 Photo ID: 6674239 VIRIN: 210529-A-BM388-0005 Resolution: 5844x2837 Size: 1.57 MB Location: JOLON, CA, US Hometown: OMAHA, NE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Starting from Scratch [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Justin Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.