    Starting from Scratch [Image 4 of 4]

    Starting from Scratch

    JOLON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin 

    561st Regional Support Group

    Soldiers from the 561st Regional Support Group (RSG) out of Omaha, NE, complete the construction of a general purpose tent, at a training site on Ft. Hunter Liggett, CA, May 29, 2021. The 561st RSG conducts annual training to keep abreast of Army and industry standards in logistics, personnel management and communications.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 23:00
    Photo ID: 6674239
    VIRIN: 210529-A-BM388-0005
    Resolution: 5844x2837
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: JOLON, CA, US 
    Hometown: OMAHA, NE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Starting from Scratch [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Justin Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army
    561st RSG

