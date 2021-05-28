Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Starting from Scratch [Image 3 of 4]

    Starting from Scratch

    JOLON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin 

    561st Regional Support Group

    Army COL. Stanley Ostrem, Commanding Officer of the 561st Regional Support Group (RSG) laces the entry of a general purpose tent during construction, May 28, 2021, at a training site on Ft. Hunter Liggett, CA. The 561st RSG conducts annual training to keep abreast of U.S. Army and industry standard in logistics, personnel management and reintegration. (U.S. Army reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 23:00
    Photo ID: 6674238
    VIRIN: 210528-A-BM388-065
    Resolution: 4356x4000
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: JOLON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Starting from Scratch [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Justin Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Starting from Scratch
    Starting from Scratch
    Starting from Scratch
    Starting from Scratch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army
    561st RSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT