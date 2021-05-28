Army COL. Stanley Ostrem, Commanding Officer of the 561st Regional Support Group (RSG) laces the entry of a general purpose tent during construction, May 28, 2021, at a training site on Ft. Hunter Liggett, CA. The 561st RSG conducts annual training to keep abreast of U.S. Army and industry standard in logistics, personnel management and reintegration. (U.S. Army reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 23:00
|Photo ID:
|6674238
|VIRIN:
|210528-A-BM388-065
|Resolution:
|4356x4000
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|JOLON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Starting from Scratch [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Justin Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
