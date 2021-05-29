Starting from Scratch

Soldiers from the 561st Regional Support Group (RSG) out of Omaha, NE, drive in support stakes for a general purpose tent, at a training site on Ft. Hunter Liggett, CA, May 29, 2021. The 561st RSG conducts annual training to keep abrest of Army and industry standards in logistics, personnel management and communications.

Date Taken: 05.29.2021
Location: JOLON, CA, US