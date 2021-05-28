Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Starting from Scratch [Image 2 of 4]

    Starting from Scratch

    JOLO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin 

    561st Regional Support Group

    Army Staff Sgt. Dorthy Menking, a Culinay Specialist with the 561st Regional Support Group (RSG) out of Omaha, NE, lays out a tent for construction, May 28, 2021, at a training site on Ft. Hunter Liggett, CA. The culinary specialist from the 561st will prepare food for over 300 troop a day during their training event.
    (U.S. Army reserve photo by Sergeant 1st Class Justin Hardin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 23:00
    Photo ID: 6674237
    VIRIN: 210528-A-BM388-928
    Resolution: 4516x3064
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: JOLO, CA, US
    Hometown: OMAHA, NE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

