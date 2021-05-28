Army Staff Sgt. Dorthy Menking, a Culinay Specialist with the 561st Regional Support Group (RSG) out of Omaha, NE, lays out a tent for construction, May 28, 2021, at a training site on Ft. Hunter Liggett, CA. The culinary specialist from the 561st will prepare food for over 300 troop a day during their training event.
(U.S. Army reserve photo by Sergeant 1st Class Justin Hardin)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 23:00
|Photo ID:
|6674237
|VIRIN:
|210528-A-BM388-928
|Resolution:
|4516x3064
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|JOLO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|OMAHA, NE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Starting from Scratch [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Justin Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT