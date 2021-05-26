Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vogel takes command of the 36 OSS [Image 4 of 4]

    Vogel takes command of the 36 OSS

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Airman Breanna Gossett 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Neal is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal from U.S. Air Force Col. Jospeh Sheffield, 36th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 26, 2021. Neal passed the guidon to Lt. Col. Jonathan Vogel and was the commander for the past two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Breanna Gossett)

