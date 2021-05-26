U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Neal is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal from U.S. Air Force Col. Jospeh Sheffield, 36th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 26, 2021. Neal passed the guidon to Lt. Col. Jonathan Vogel and was the commander for the past two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Breanna Gossett)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 20:55
|Photo ID:
|6674057
|VIRIN:
|210526-F-MH881-1769
|Resolution:
|3738x2495
|Size:
|798.54 KB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vogel takes command of the 36 OSS [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Breanna Gossett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
