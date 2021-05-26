U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Neal is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal from U.S. Air Force Col. Jospeh Sheffield, 36th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 26, 2021. Neal passed the guidon to Lt. Col. Jonathan Vogel and was the commander for the past two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Breanna Gossett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 20:55 Photo ID: 6674057 VIRIN: 210526-F-MH881-1769 Resolution: 3738x2495 Size: 798.54 KB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vogel takes command of the 36 OSS [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Breanna Gossett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.