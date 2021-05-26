Vogel takes command of the 36 OSS

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Neal, 36th Operations Support Squadron outgoing commander, offers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force base, Guam, May 26, 2021. Neal passed the guidon to Lt. Col Jonathan Vogel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Breanna Gossett)
