U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Vogel, 36th Operations Support Squadron incoming commander, gives his remarks during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 26, 2021. Vogel oversees and directs the planning, financing, development, execution and delivery of cutting edge Joint All-Domain Command and Control and advanced Electronic Warfare capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Breanna Gossett)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 20:55
|Photo ID:
|6674054
|VIRIN:
|210526-F-MH881-1773
|Resolution:
|4460x2977
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vogel takes command of the 36 OSS [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Breanna Gossett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
