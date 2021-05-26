Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vogel takes command of the 36 OSS [Image 2 of 4]

    Vogel takes command of the 36 OSS

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Airman Breanna Gossett 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Sheffield, 36th Operations Group commander, passes the 36th Operations Support Squadron guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Vogel, during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 26, 2021. Vogel oversees and directs the planning, financing, development, execution and delivery of cutting edge Joint All-Domain Command and Control and advanced Electronic Warfare capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Breanna Gossett)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 20:55
    Photo ID: 6674055
    VIRIN: 210526-F-MH881-1772
    Resolution: 3199x2136
    Size: 563.36 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vogel takes command of the 36 OSS [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Breanna Gossett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

