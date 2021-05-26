Vogel takes command of the 36 OSS

U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Sheffield, 36th Operations Group commander, passes the 36th Operations Support Squadron guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Vogel, during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 26, 2021. Vogel oversees and directs the planning, financing, development, execution and delivery of cutting edge Joint All-Domain Command and Control and advanced Electronic Warfare capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Breanna Gossett)

