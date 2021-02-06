Senior Airman Elijah Turner, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, climbs down a maintenance stand after changing a light on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2021. Maintenance Airmen use specialized stands to safely and effectively conduct maintenance on parts of the aircraft they cannot reach when standing on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 13:26
|Photo ID:
|6673332
|VIRIN:
|210602-F-UJ876-1199
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.43 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Down the ladder [Image 5 of 5], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
