Senior Airman Elijah Turner and Senior Airman Clayton Roppa, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, prepare tools before conducting maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2021. Crew chiefs conduct a variety of aircraft maintenace tasks to ensure the mission and operational readiness of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
