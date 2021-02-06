Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tool prep [Image 4 of 5]

    Tool prep

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Elijah Turner and Senior Airman Clayton Roppa, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, prepare tools before conducting maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2021. Crew chiefs conduct a variety of aircraft maintenace tasks to ensure the mission and operational readiness of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
