Senior Airman Elijah Turner, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, communicates with fellow maintainers before conducting maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2021. It is critical for maintenance Airmen to communicate with each other through headsets while conducting a variety of aircraft maintenace tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 13:26 Photo ID: 6673328 VIRIN: 210602-F-UJ876-1012 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.76 MB Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintaining communication [Image 5 of 5], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.