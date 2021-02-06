Senior Airman Elijah Turner, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, communicates with fellow maintainers before conducting maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2021. It is critical for maintenance Airmen to communicate with each other through headsets while conducting a variety of aircraft maintenace tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 13:26
|Photo ID:
|6673328
|VIRIN:
|210602-F-UJ876-1012
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.76 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintaining communication [Image 5 of 5], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
