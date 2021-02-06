Bulb replacement

Senior Airman Elijah Turner and Senior Airman Clayton Roppa, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, replace the right hand wing tip retractable landing light on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2021. The right hand wing tip rectractable landing light allows aircrew members to see the runway when landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

