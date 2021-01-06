Col. Jeremy Fields, 319th Operations Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Joshua Arens, 319th Operations Support Squadron incoming commander, during the 319 OSS change of command ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., June 1, 2021. Guests were allowed to attend the ceremony while following COVID-19 protocols. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 11:58 Photo ID: 6673166 VIRIN: 210601-F-IH091-1008 Resolution: 5928x3799 Size: 2.08 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 319th Operations Support Squadron change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.