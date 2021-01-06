Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th Operations Support Squadron change of command ceremony

    319th Operations Support Squadron change of command ceremony

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Dakota LeGrand 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Col. Jeremy Fields, 319th Operations Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Joshua Arens, 319th Operations Support Squadron incoming commander, during the 319 OSS change of command ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., June 1, 2021. Guests were allowed to attend the ceremony while following COVID-19 protocols. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021
    Photo ID: 6673166
    VIRIN: 210601-F-IH091-1008
    Resolution: 5928x3799
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th Operations Support Squadron change of command ceremony, by SrA Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command
    Grand Forks
    319th Operations Support Squadron

