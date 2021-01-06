Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    319th Operations Support Squadron change of command ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    319th Operations Support Squadron change of command ceremony

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Dakota LeGrand 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Col. Jeremy Fields, left, 319th Operations Group commander, stands beside Lt. Col. Matthew Neff, middle, 319th Operations Support Squadron outgoing commander, and Lt. Col. Joshua Arens, 319 OSS incoming commander, during the 319 OSS change of command ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., June 1, 2021. The 319 OSS is a part of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing, which is responsible for the infrastructure and operational support of the RQ-4 Global Hawk mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 11:58
    Photo ID: 6673164
    VIRIN: 210601-F-IH091-1006
    Resolution: 6101x4296
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th Operations Support Squadron change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    319th Operations Support Squadron change of command ceremony
    319th Operations Support Squadron change of command ceremony
    319th Operations Support Squadron change of command ceremony
    319th Operations Support Squadron change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Grand Forks
    319th Operations Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT