    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    319th Operations Support Squadron change of command ceremony

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Dakota LeGrand 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Airmen stand in formation while Col. Jeremy Fields, 319th Operations Group commander, speaks on stage during the 319th Operations Support Squadron change of command ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., June 1, 2021. The 319 OG consists of five squadrons and three detachments, including the 319 OSS, and provides operational support for the RQ-4 Global Hawk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 11:57
    Photo ID: 6673163
    VIRIN: 210601-F-IH091-1001
    Resolution: 8130x4001
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th Operations Support Squadron change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Change of Command
    Grand Forks
    Operations Support Squadron

