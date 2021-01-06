Col. Jeremy Fields, 319th Operations Group commander, receives the guidon from Lt. Col. Matthew Neff, 319th Operations Support Squadron outgoing commander, during the 319 OSS change of command ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., June 1, 2021. Assuming command is Lt. Col. Joshua Arens, former 319th Reconnaissance Wing director of staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 11:58 Photo ID: 6673165 VIRIN: 210601-F-IH091-1007 Resolution: 5710x3447 Size: 1.87 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 319th Operations Support Squadron change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.