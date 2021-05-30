Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th Air Refueling Wing fuel F-35s over France [Image 4 of 6]

    100th Air Refueling Wing fuel F-35s over France

    FRANCE

    05.30.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Darnell Cannady 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over France, May 30, 2021. The KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft extends the range of the fifth-generation fighters enhancing the Air Force's capability to accomplish its primary mission of global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing fuel F-35s over France [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Darnell Cannady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    refueling
    KC-135
    F-35s
    100ARW

