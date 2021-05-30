Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, fly over France, May 30, 2021. The F-35A provides next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness, and reduced vulnerability for the United States and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 10:48 Photo ID: 6673132 VIRIN: 210530-F-LI951-0195 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 7.4 MB Location: FR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing fuel F-35s over France [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Darnell Cannady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.