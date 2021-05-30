A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over France, May 30, 2021. The KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft extends the range of the fifth-generation fighters enhancing the Air Force's capability to accomplish its primary mission of global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 10:48
|Photo ID:
|6673130
|VIRIN:
|210530-F-LI951-0161
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|5.58 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing fuel F-35s over France [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Darnell Cannady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
