A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, flies over France after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 30, 2021. The F-35A provides next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness, and reduced vulnerability for the United States and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 10:47
|Photo ID:
|6673125
|VIRIN:
|210530-F-LI951-0120
|Resolution:
|5708x3809
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing fuel F-35s over France [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Darnell Cannady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
