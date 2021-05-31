U.S. Army Brigadier General Justin Swanson, 1st Theater Sustainment Command deputy commanding general, speaks with Australian army Major General Chris Field, U.S. Army Central (Forward) deputy commanding general of operations, after a Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony held May 31, 2021, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The event allowed service members and coalition forces an opportunity to honor the generations of heroes that have given everything for something larger than themselves. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Black)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 04:11 Photo ID: 6672766 VIRIN: 210531-D-IE486-009 Resolution: 5418x3048 Size: 8.43 MB Location: KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASG-KU Honors Memorial Day [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.