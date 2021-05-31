ASG-KU Honors Memorial Day

Area Support Group – Kuwait Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Disque, listens as U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Darrin Slaten, senior defense official and defense attaché for U.S. Embassy, Kuwait, speaks during Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony held May 31, 2021 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The event allowed service members and coalition forces an opportunity to honor the generations of heroes that have given everything for something larger than themselves. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Black)

