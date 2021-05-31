Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASG-KU Honors Memorial Day [Image 3 of 6]

    ASG-KU Honors Memorial Day

    KUWAIT

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Joseph Black 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Australian army Major General Chris Field, U.S. Army Central (Forward) deputy commanding general of operations, observes a wreath with U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Darrin Slaten, senior defense official and defense attaché for U.S. Embassy, Kuwait, during a Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony held May 31, 2021 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The event allowed service members and coalition forces an opportunity to honor the generations of heroes that have given everything for something larger than themselves. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Black)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASG-KU Honors Memorial Day [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

