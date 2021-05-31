U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Justin Swanson, 1st Theater Sustainment Command deputy commanding general, renders a hand salute alongside Area Support Group – Kuwait Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Disque, during a Memorial Day ceremony held May 31, 2021, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The event included guest speakers from U.S. Army Central, 1st TSC, Area Support Group – Kuwait, and U.S. Embassy – Kuwait, who spoke about honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.(U.S. Army photo by Joseph Black)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 04:16 Photo ID: 6672760 VIRIN: 210531-D-IE486-002 Resolution: 4921x2768 Size: 7.04 MB Location: KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASG-KU Honors Memorial Day [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.