U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Justin Swanson, 1st Theater Sustainment Command deputy commanding general, renders a hand salute alongside Area Support Group – Kuwait Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Disque, during a Memorial Day ceremony held May 31, 2021, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The event included guest speakers from U.S. Army Central, 1st TSC, Area Support Group – Kuwait, and U.S. Embassy – Kuwait, who spoke about honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.(U.S. Army photo by Joseph Black)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 04:16
|Photo ID:
|6672760
|VIRIN:
|210531-D-IE486-002
|Resolution:
|4921x2768
|Size:
|7.04 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ASG-KU Honors Memorial Day [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT