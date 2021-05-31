Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASG-KU Honors Memorial Day [Image 1 of 6]

    ASG-KU Honors Memorial Day

    KUWAIT

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Joseph Black 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Justin Swanson, 1st Theater Sustainment Command deputy commanding general, renders a hand salute alongside Area Support Group – Kuwait Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Disque, during a Memorial Day ceremony held May 31, 2021, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The event included guest speakers from U.S. Army Central, 1st TSC, Area Support Group – Kuwait, and U.S. Embassy – Kuwait, who spoke about honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.(U.S. Army photo by Joseph Black)

