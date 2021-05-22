UH-60 Black Hawk over Iraq

Lt. Col. Tyler Smentek, left, and Lt. Col. Christopher Renner, both battalion commanders in the 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, fly a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter over Iraq during a mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in the Middle East. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Kyle Gallagher)

