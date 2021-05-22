A Task Force Phoenix UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flies over Iraq during a mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in the Middle East. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Kyle Gallagher)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 03:50
|Photo ID:
|6672735
|VIRIN:
|210522-A-A3568-505
|Resolution:
|8256x6192
|Size:
|8.25 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, UH-60 Black Hawk over Iraq [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
