    UH-60 Black Hawk over Iraq [Image 5 of 7]

    UH-60 Black Hawk over Iraq

    IRAQ

    05.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A Task Force Phoenix UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flies over Iraq during a mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in the Middle East. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Kyle Gallagher)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 03:50
    Photo ID: 6672735
    VIRIN: 210522-A-A3568-505
    Resolution: 8256x6192
    Size: 8.25 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

