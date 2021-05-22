Spc. Oran Pellissier, a Task Force Phoenix UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter technician from C Company, 1st Batallion, 140th Aviation Regiment, watches his sector of fire during a mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in the Middle East. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Kyle Gallagher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 03:50 Photo ID: 6672738 VIRIN: 210522-A-A3568-007 Resolution: 8256x6192 Size: 7.63 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UH-60 Black Hawk over Iraq [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.