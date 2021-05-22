A U.S. Army Blackhawk from the 40th CAB participates in a mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in the Middle East. | U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2Lt. Kyle Gallagher

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 03:49 Photo ID: 6672733 VIRIN: 210522-A-A3568-503 Resolution: 8093x6051 Size: 6.6 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UH-60 Black Hawk over Iraq [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.