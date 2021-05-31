Lt. Col. Thomas Lamb, commander of 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, speaks at the Memorial Day observance on May 31, 2021, in Vidalia, Georgia. Memorial Day provides an annual opportunity for the 3rd Infantry Division to connect with local communities through the common goal of paying tribute to fallen U.S. service members.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 02:26 Photo ID: 6672628 VIRIN: 210531-A-EP547-434 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 5.99 MB Location: VIDALIA, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Stewart cavalry commander speaks at 2021 Memorial Day observance [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Sean Minton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.