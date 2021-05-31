Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Stewart cavalry commander speaks at 2021 Memorial Day observance [Image 11 of 11]

    Fort Stewart cavalry commander speaks at 2021 Memorial Day observance

    VIDALIA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Capt. Sean Minton 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Thomas Lamb, commander of 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, speaks at the Memorial Day observance on May 31, 2021, in Vidalia, Georgia. Memorial Day provides an annual opportunity for the 3rd Infantry Division to connect with local communities through the common goal of paying tribute to fallen U.S. service members.

    Memorial Day
    cavalry
    Vidalia
    6-8 CAV
    2nd ABCT
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

