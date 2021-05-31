Lt. Col. Thomas Lamb, commander of 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, speaks at the Memorial Day observance on May 31, 2021, in Vidalia, Georgia. Memorial Day provides an annual opportunity for the 3rd Infantry Division to connect with local communities through the common goal of paying tribute to fallen U.S. service members.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 02:26
|Photo ID:
|6672615
|VIRIN:
|210531-A-EP547-964
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|5.65 MB
|Location:
|VIDALIA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Stewart cavalry commander speaks at 2021 Memorial Day observance [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Sean Minton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Stewart 2nd armored brigade commanders speak at Memorial Day observances
LEAVE A COMMENT