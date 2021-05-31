Fort Stewart 2nd armored brigade commander pays respects at 2021 Memorial Day observance

Col. Terry Tillis, commander of 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, pays respects with local mayor, Russ Carpenter, as Taps is played at the Memorial Day observance on May 31, 2021, in Richmond Hill, Georgia. Memorial Day provides an annual opportunity for the 3rd Infantry Division to connect with local communities through the common goal of paying tribute to fallen U.S. service members.

