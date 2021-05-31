Staff Sgt. Andrew Hotts leads division artillery color guard to present colors during singing of the U.S. national anthem at the Memorial Day observance on May 31, 2021, in Vidalia, Georgia. Memorial Day provides an annual opportunity for the 3rd Infantry Division to connect with local communities through the common goal of paying tribute to fallen U.S. service members.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 02:26
|Photo ID:
|6672614
|VIRIN:
|210531-A-EP547-201
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|6.39 MB
|Location:
|VIDALIA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Stewart color guard present colors at 2021 Memorial Day observance [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Sean Minton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
