Tech. Sgt. Laramie Combs, the 18th Operations Support Squadron NCO in charge of Airfield Management Training, practices reassembling a Remington Model 870 shotgun at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2021. Pyrotechnics and M870 weapons are used to neutralize or disperse birds and wildlife, which can pose a hazard to aircraft on the airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 01:07 Photo ID: 6672580 VIRIN: 210520-F-ZJ963-1100 Resolution: 6917x4611 Size: 1.49 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airfield Management: ruling the runway [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.