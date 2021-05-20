Tech. Sgt. Laramie Combs, the 18th Operations Support Squadron NCO in charge of Airfield Management Training, practices reassembling a Remington Model 870 shotgun at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2021. Pyrotechnics and M870 weapons are used to neutralize or disperse birds and wildlife, which can pose a hazard to aircraft on the airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 01:07
|Photo ID:
|6672580
|VIRIN:
|210520-F-ZJ963-1100
|Resolution:
|6917x4611
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Airfield Management: ruling the runway [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airfield Management: ruling the runway
